Friday Jan 07 2022
Queen is pro at technology, has secret Facebook account: Report

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II is good at adapting technology with the possibility of having her own Facebook account, says royal expert. 

Jonathan Sacerdoti spoke to US Weekly and talked about a private social media handle: "There’ve been reports that the Queen has a secret Facebook account, which I can’t quite believe.

"She is 95 years old..but she seems completely able to pick these things up.

"We saw her during lockdown with all the Zoom calls and the video calls," he recalled.

He continued: "And now, since her health’s been not quite as good as it was in the past, she’s been doing more that way.

"And now we find out about the Facebook account. It’s extraordinary to think how readily and easily she picks up these new technologies."

He jokingly added: "I mean, we don’t know the Queen’s pseudonym and we also don’t know how many friends she has.

"She hasn’t yet accepted my request." 

The 95-year-old spent all of her quarantine fulfilling her duties as a monarch through Zoom video conferences. The handle of her secret Facebook account is not known.

