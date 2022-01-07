 
world
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Japanese billionaire shares his experience of going into space

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa — Reuters.
  • Yusaku Maezawa becomes first space tourist on International Space Station in over a decade.
  • "When you go into space, you become obsessed with the Earth," he says.
  • His plans for 2023 are for a more ambitious trip around the moon on board Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Last month Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa traveled into space and concluded a 12-day fearless journey. He said that he found riding a roller-coaster scarier than being launched into the cosmos. The experience has made him obsessed with Earth, NDTV reported.

The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector in December became the first space tourist on the International Space Station in over a decade. His plans for 2023 are for a more ambitious trip around the moon on board Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"When you go into space, you become obsessed with the Earth," he told reporters on Friday. "You're grateful that it has wind, that it has smells, that it has seasons."

Maezawa, one of Japan's more extravagant public figures, entertained his social media followers from space. He discussed the shortage of fresh underwear and gave a tutorial of how to make tea in zero gravity. He also told his followers that he never felt fear in orbit.

"At the time of the launch I was able to enjoy the experience," he said. "I felt as if it was the start of a Shinkansen (bullet) train from the station, it was so smooth. I only realised (the launch) when I looked out the window."

Maezawa is set to be the first private passenger on a SpaceX moon trip which is scheduled for 2023 and is going through millions of applications for eight artists he has pledged to join him on the voyage.

