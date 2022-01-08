 
world
Saturday Jan 08 2022
'Idiots': Justin Trudeau flares up on maskless influencers partying on plane

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Influencers partying on the plane while ignoring preventive measures— twitter.com/Bonn_Miller
  • Video receives a backlash from viewers of maskless influencers partying on plane.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau call violators 'Idiots'.
  •  Several airlines refused to fly them back from Cancun, Mexico.

The Internet has been set on fire with rage after watching the video of a group of influencers partying on a chartered flight from Canada to Mexico without wearing masks.

According to NDTV, the maskless influencers flouted COVID-19 precautionary measures amid rising cases of the Omicron variant worldwide. 

As the video of the maskless influencers went viral on social media, it also caught the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has criticised the youngsters for "behaving irresponsibly". He went on to call them "idiots" while speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by USA Today.

In the press conference,  Trudeau described the maskless party as a "slap in the face" at a time when everyone else was following COVID-19 guidelines.

"Like all Canadians who've seen those videos, I'm extremely frustrated," Trudeau said.

"We know how hard people have worked to keep themselves safe, to limit their family gatherings at Christmastime, to wear masks, to get vaccinated, to do all the right things."

He further mentioned: "It's a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible."

After seeing the video, several airlines have refused to fly the group back from Cancun to Canada.

James Awad, the founder of the 111 Private Club, had organised the party trip which flew the group to Mexico on December 30 on a chartered Sunwing flight, the report said.

Their flight on January 5 back home was cancelled by Sunwing, while Air Canada and Air Transat have also refused to fly them back as a group because of safety concerns. This all has taken place because of the huge public backlash against the viral video of influencers partying. 

