 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West using Julia Fox romance to ‘get under Kim’s skin’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Kanye West using Julia Fox romance to ‘get under Kim’s skin’
Kanye West using Julia Fox romance to ‘get under Kim’s skin’

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly become too desperate to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and is using his romance with Julia Fox to “get under” her skin.

This claim has been made by a source close to West and Fox and according to the findings they made to Page Six, the romance is a “desperate play for attention.”

Not only that, but the same source also admitted that There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Fox] to go public with.”

Another insider also weighed into the admission and chimed in to question Kanye’s intentions and wondered why on one end “He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange.”

This news comes shortly after his new beau released a statement of her own about the budding romance and revealed, “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

She even added “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time… Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

More From Entertainment:

Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins

Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins
Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance in new loved up snaps

Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance in new loved up snaps
Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources

Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources
Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’

Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’
Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: 'My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo'

Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: 'My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo'
‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family

‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's life detailed in new comic book

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's life detailed in new comic book
Victoria Beckham brings 'Spice Girl' charm on husband's £5million superyacht

Victoria Beckham brings 'Spice Girl' charm on husband's £5million superyacht
Kanye West makes Julia Fox 'new muse' amid 'big work plans': Report

Kanye West makes Julia Fox 'new muse' amid 'big work plans': Report
Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Kate Middleton may be given big responsibility by the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton may be given big responsibility by the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish

Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish

Latest

view all