 
sports
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Then captain, now prime minister, Imran Khan with the 1992 World Cup trophy. — Twitter
Then captain, now prime minister, Imran Khan with the 1992 World Cup trophy. — Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday was awarded the  "International Sports Personality Award," at the 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to The Khaleej Times, the awards were distributed by the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Mattar Al Tayer Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

It should be noted that PM Imran Khan was announced as a winner back in November 2021 for dedicating his life to sports.

During his illustrious 21-year cricket career, Imran Khan made numerous contributions to Pakistan cricket including leading the green shirts to the 1992 World Cup title.

After making his debut in 1971, he went on to unleash several records, becoming one of the greatest players ever to grace the game.

In his stellar career, Imran represented Pakistan in the 88 Test matches and scored 3807 runs with six centuries as well as took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

While in the ODIs, he represented his country in 175 matches and took 182 scalps at an average of 26.61, along with 3,709 under his belt as well.

More From Sports:

Karachi temperature to drop to single digit during next two days

Karachi temperature to drop to single digit during next two days
Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident

Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident
Karachi's COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 15% amid surge in Omicron cases

Karachi's COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 15% amid surge in Omicron cases
Elderly woman in Sialkot publically tortured over 'land dispute'

Elderly woman in Sialkot publically tortured over 'land dispute'
Imran Khan has no political standing and his govt is faltering: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan has no political standing and his govt is faltering: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

'Political tactic': Ahsan Iqbal slams govt for talking about army chief's extension before time

'Political tactic': Ahsan Iqbal slams govt for talking about army chief's extension before time
Murree tragedy proves incompetency, cruelty, and oppression prevalent in country: Shahbaz

Murree tragedy proves incompetency, cruelty, and oppression prevalent in country: Shahbaz
Murree tragedy: Probe committee TORs finalised, Buzdar vows 'indiscriminate action'

Murree tragedy: Probe committee TORs finalised, Buzdar vows 'indiscriminate action'
Blast in Karachi's Sher Shah area

Blast in Karachi's Sher Shah area

PTA announces free on-net calls for all those stranded in Murree

PTA announces free on-net calls for all those stranded in Murree
'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles

'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles
Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from private zoo in Karachi

Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from private zoo in Karachi

Latest

view all