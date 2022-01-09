PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award

Then captain, now prime minister, Imran Khan with the 1992 World Cup trophy. — Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday was awarded the "International Sports Personality Award," at the 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to The Khaleej Times, the awards were distributed by the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Mattar Al Tayer Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

It should be noted that PM Imran Khan was announced as a winner back in November 2021 for dedicating his life to sports.

During his illustrious 21-year cricket career, Imran Khan made numerous contributions to Pakistan cricket including leading the green shirts to the 1992 World Cup title.



After making his debut in 1971, he went on to unleash several records, becoming one of the greatest players ever to grace the game.

In his stellar career, Imran represented Pakistan in the 88 Test matches and scored 3807 runs with six centuries as well as took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

While in the ODIs, he represented his country in 175 matches and took 182 scalps at an average of 26.61, along with 3,709 under his belt as well.