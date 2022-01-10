 
sports
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan's participation in doubt

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Jan 10, 2022

— Twitter
— Twitter

  • ICC U19 World Cup is set to begin on January 14.
  • Players have still not gotten their visa for West Indies.
  • ICC says in talks with Afghan authorities.

KARACHI: Afghanistan’s participation in this month’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is in doubt as the team is waiting for visas to travel to the West Indies.

The biennial cricketing event featuring future stars starts on January 14 in West Indies with 16 teams — including Afghanistan — scheduled to partake in it.

However, now the fate of the Afghanistan U19 team hangs in the balance.

ICC, in a statement, confirmed that the Afghanistan players have still not arrived in West Indies due to delays in obtaining the visas.

“The Afghanistan squad is yet to arrive in the West Indies due to delays in obtaining the necessary visas, whilst discussions attempting to resolve the issue are ongoing,” the ICC said.

Related items

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said that cricket’s global body has been working together with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and relevant stakeholders to try and find a resolution to the problem and allow the team to travel.

“In the meantime, we have rescheduled the warm-up fixtures to ensure the teams in the region are able to continue their preparation ahead of the start of the tournament on 14 January,” he said.

Following this announcement, Afghanistan’s warm-up matches for the Under 19 Cricket World Cup have been cancelled and the warm-up matches for England and the UAE have been rescheduled.

The warm-up matches were scheduled in St Kitts and Nevis against England at Warner Park on January 10 and the January 12 fixture against the UAE at St Paul’s.

Now, England will now play UAE at Conaree Cricket Centre on January 11.

More From Sports:

Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident

Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident
PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award

PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award
'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles

'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles
The Ashes: England avoid whitewash after surviving in fourth Test with Australia

The Ashes: England avoid whitewash after surviving in fourth Test with Australia
Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status controversy timeline

Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status controversy timeline
PSL 2022: Franchises make their picks for players in supplementary draft

PSL 2022: Franchises make their picks for players in supplementary draft
Sania Mirza shares adorable selfie with kangaroo on Instagram

Sania Mirza shares adorable selfie with kangaroo on Instagram
David Warner shares how 'hurt' he is on being dropped as SunRisers Hyderabad captain

David Warner shares how 'hurt' he is on being dropped as SunRisers Hyderabad captain
Shahid Afridi expresses sorrow over Murree situation, says govt made 'inadequate' arrangements

Shahid Afridi expresses sorrow over Murree situation, says govt made 'inadequate' arrangements
PSL 7 supplementary and replacement draft today

PSL 7 supplementary and replacement draft today
Love from across the border: MS Dhoni sends signed IPL jersey to Haris Rauf

Love from across the border: MS Dhoni sends signed IPL jersey to Haris Rauf
Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all