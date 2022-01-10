PM Imran Khan demands other parties present receipts of their funding too

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2020. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan presides over meeting with spokespersons to discuss foreign funding case.

"Scrutiny committee has cleared the party of suspicion," premier says.

"Rs15 billion were shown twice in Rs31 billion funding which will be cleared in next hearing," he says.

ISLAMABAD: A meeting held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s spokespersons under the presidency of Prime Minister Imran Khan took place today to discuss the ongoing foreign funding case, Geo News reported Monday.

During the meeting, the premier said that the party has presented its funding receipts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the

"scrutiny committee has cleared the party of all suspicions."

“All other political parties should provide the receipts of their funding too,” the premier demanded.

He further said that out of total funding of Rs310 million, an amount of Rs150 was shown twice.

"This [error] will be cleared in the next hearing of the ECP," PM Khan said.

Talking about the electronic method of transferring funds (TTs) for overseas wire transactions, the prime minister said: “Isn't Shahbaz Sharif ashamed of himself since he used too many TTs to launder money?"

The premier talked about the foreign funding received by other parties and said that the “PML-N should give an account of the billions of rupees of funding it received from overseas sources."

On Murree incident

The prime minister expressed sorrow over the Murree incident and said that the “government is working tirelessly to make tourism better,” adding that 12 tourist spots have been introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It should be recalled that more than 20 people had died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Murree on Saturday after their vehicles ended up being stranded in heavy snow.

“A committee has been formed to inquire into the Murree tragedy and the administration, police and several institutions helped in evacuating the stuck tourists,” he said.