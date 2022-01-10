 
world
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Deltacron': Experts say new variant may be a result of lab contamination

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Person holding lab equipment — AFP/File.
Person holding lab equipment — AFP/File.

  • A new possible COVID-19 variant "Deltacron" has recently surfaced.
  • Experts say that it might be the result of lab contamination.
  • Cyprus’ Health Minister says that it is not something to worry about at the moment.

While the world was still grappling with the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus which resulted in the surge of positive cases across the globe, a new possible variant — called the Deltacron — is now making headlines. 

However, experts say that the so-called variant might be a result of lab contamination.

Leondios Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, discovered the potential new variant last weekend and said that the strain — which he named "Deltacron" — has omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes, according to Bloomberg.

Until now, 25 cases of the newly mutated variant have been found, Kostrikis and his team stated. The report further adds that it is too early to determine whether there were more cases of the apparent new strain or what impact it could have.

'Deltacron is a hoax'

Following the discovery of the new variant, some experts took to Twitter and expressed their doubts over the finding. Experts have tweeted that Deltacron is “not real” and “is likely due to sequencing artifact,” a variation introduced by a non-biological process.

According to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 expert Dr Krutika Kuppalli, there was likely a “lab contamination of Omicron fragments in a Delta specimen.”

“Let’s not merge names of infectious diseases and leave it to celebrity couples,” Krutika Kuppalli stated in another tweet, per the report.

A geneticist at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre — Fatima Tokhmafshan — agreed with Kuppalli and tweeted:

“This is NOT a recombinant but rather lab contamination b/c [because] looking at recent GISAID submission from Cyprus the clustering & mutational profile indicate NO mutation consensus.”

Kostrikis, who has discovered "Deltacron", defended his findings by informing Bloomberg that the "variant is not a result of a technical error.”

Meanwhile, Cyprus’ Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela has said that the ministry was aware of the reports of “Deltacron," adding that "it was not something to worry about at the moment."

More From World:

Pakistan's 'most-wanted terrorist' Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan: sources

Pakistan's 'most-wanted terrorist' Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan: sources
Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, four-year jail term

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, four-year jail term
Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California

Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California
The Khalistan Movement: One to watch

The Khalistan Movement: One to watch
More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest
Women's camel beauty contest makes debut in Saudi

Women's camel beauty contest makes debut in Saudi
Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest

Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest
India imposes restrictions in several states as COVID-19 cases rise

India imposes restrictions in several states as COVID-19 cases rise
Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family

Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family
Brazil cliff collapse kills at least six

Brazil cliff collapse kills at least six
US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official
Djokovic lawyers say positive COVID-19 test cleared way for vaccine exemption

Djokovic lawyers say positive COVID-19 test cleared way for vaccine exemption

Latest

view all