K-Electric urges SSGC to restore sufficient gas supply

— KE website/ File

"This chronic gas shortage is hampering company’s ability to produce cheaper electricity," KE spokesperson says.



He fears that utility will have no other option but to produce power from expensive alternate fuels.

KE is currently facing an acute shortage of gas supply, receiving only 35mmcfd of gas.



KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) on Monday requested the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to immediately restore the gas supply as per the requirement.

According to a statement issued by the company, KE is currently facing an acute shortage of gas supply and receiving only 35mmcfd of gas.

KE spokesperson said: “While the utility continues to provide uninterrupted power supply to the city by generating electricity through alternate fuels under Economic Merit Order (EMO), this chronic gas shortage is hampering the company’s ability to produce cheaper electricity that may adversely impact the consumers.”

He feared that the utility will be left with no other option but to produce power from expensive alternate fuels to keep the city energised.



KE often faces gas pressure issues at its different power generation sites time to time that obstruct the utility from reaching its optimum power production efficiency.