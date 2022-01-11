 
sports
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Reuters

NZ vs Ban: Taylor's final test wicket seals New Zealand victory

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

New Zealand pose for a team photo at end end of day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)
New Zealand pose for a team photo at end end of day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

  • New Zealand's decision to enforce follow-on denied Taylor chance to bat again.
  • Bangladesh were 278-9 in third day's final session when NZ skipper Tom Latham tossed ball to Taylor.
  • Latham takes a tumbling catch at midwicket as part-time spinner Ross Taylor induces skyer from Ebadot Hossain.

WELLINGTON: Ross Taylor took the final Bangladesh wicket in his final test innings to secure New Zealand's series-leveling victory by an innings and 117 runs in Tuesday's second and final match.

New Zealand's decision to enforce the follow-on denied Taylor, who made 28 in their first innings total of 521-6 declared, the chance to bat again.

Bangladesh managed 126 in the first innings and were 278-9 in the third day's final session when New Zealand skipper Tom Latham tossed the ball to Taylor.

The part-time spinner sent down two dot balls before inducing a skyer from Ebadot Hossain and Latham took a tumbling catch at midwicket to ensure a winning farewell for the former New Zealand captain.

The victory margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das' counter-attacking 102 for Bangladesh, who had shocked the world test champions in the opening match in Mount Maunganui.

"It's a great way to finish," said Taylor, New Zealand's most prolific test batsman with 7,683 runs, which include 19 hundreds, from 112 matches with an average of 44.66.

New Zealand´s Ross Taylor (C) celebrates with teammates after Bangladesh´s Ebadot Hossain was caught out during day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. — AFP
New Zealand´s Ross Taylor (C) celebrates with teammates after Bangladesh´s Ebadot Hossain was caught out during day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. — AFP

"I wanted to finish with a win and the guys definitely gave it to me.

"It was an emotional game for me and my family ... it was good to get the win," added the 37-year-old, who will play his last limited overs internationals against Australia and the Netherlands during the home summer.

Smarting from their shock eight-wicket loss in the opening test, New Zealand enforced the follow-on before their seamers ensured victory.

"The bowlers did a bloody good job on a tiring wicket," Latham said.

"Ross Taylor rocked up and took the last wicket. He has been there for 17 years ... been such an important member of the group."

Latham, whose 252 earned him the man-of-the-match award, took a stunning catch at second slip to dismiss Mohammad Naim as Bangladesh started to unravel.

Neil Wagner subjected the tourists' batsmen to a bouncer barrage and was rewarded with figures of 3-77, while Kyle Jamieson claimed 4-82.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (37) and Nurul Hasan (36) could not convert their starts into big knocks but Liton scored freely to bring up his second test hundred in 106 balls.

"I'm really happy with the first test, but the second test was disappointing," Mominul said.

Devon Conway was adjudged man-of-the-series for smashing two hundreds in three innings.

More From Sports:

PCB puts up PSL 2022 tickets on sale

PCB puts up PSL 2022 tickets on sale

WATCH: Haris Rauf's 'COVID-19 safe' celebration on taking a wicket

WATCH: Haris Rauf's 'COVID-19 safe' celebration on taking a wicket
'Breaking news': PCB chairman plans to propose quadrangular T20 series involving India

'Breaking news': PCB chairman plans to propose quadrangular T20 series involving India
PSL 7 protocols decided amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases

PSL 7 protocols decided amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases
Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation
Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth

Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth
WATCH: How are Sania Mirza's Mondays?

WATCH: How are Sania Mirza's Mondays?
'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery

'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery
Shoaib Malik opens new food franchise in Lahore

Shoaib Malik opens new food franchise in Lahore
Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins legal battle to remain in Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins legal battle to remain in Australia
U19 World Cup: Afghanistan's participation in doubt

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan's participation in doubt
Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident

Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident

Latest

view all