PCB puts up PSL 2022 tickets on sale

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kickstarted the online sale of the tickets for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) today (Tuesday).
The PCB had announced the ticket sale timings in a press statement earlier today.
Cricket enthusiasts can log on to cricket.bookme.pk to purchase the tickets. Besides this, the PCB, in a new initiative, has introduced an early bird offer under which fans can get first-class and general enclosure tickets for all preliminary round matches on discounted prices if booked before 17 January.
PCB says that "all fans can attend the matches and enjoy the engagement in and around the venues that will be introduced to enhance fan enjoyment and experience."
However, there are important ticketing terms and conditions as well as hygiene guidelines to be followed at match venues, that PCB has asked fans to strictly adhere to in order to ensure safety during the ongoing COVID-19 wave.
Enough medical masks has been secured for the crowd to ensure risk free environment for everyone in the stadium.
The PCB issued a list of ticket prices for each of the league's matches differentiated on the basis of enclosure categories.
The ticket prices for PSL 2022 tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on January 27 are as follows:
Ticket prices for the PSL 2022 finale at the Gaddafi Stadium scheduled for February 27:
Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for February 23, 24 and 25 are as follows:
For the Monday-Thursday league stage matches, ticket prices are as follows:
Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are:
For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices as
For the Gaddafi Stadium, fans can also purchase tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures, which have been reserved as Hospitality Stands. Prices for these Enclosures range from PKR4,000 to PKR7,000, depending on the day and match.
The PCB has also enlisted the enclosure categories for the assistance of fans so that they can purchase the tickets according to their desire. Each venue has four categories.
National Stadium
Premium enclosures — Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram.
First-class enclosures — Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani.
General enclosure — Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas.
Gaddafi Stadium
VIP enclosure — Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan.
Premium enclosure — Rajas and Saeed Anwar.
First-class enclosure — Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz.
General enclosure — Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazar, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas.
The fans, upon fulfilling all the requirements, can purchase as many as six tickets on one CNIC and selecting their preferences for HBL PSL icon, match, enclosure, seat. They can pay using Easypaisa, Jazzcash, creditcards, and Nift options and contact Bookme.pk on their helpline number 03137786888 for any queries.
The first-leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to 7 February, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from 10-27 February.