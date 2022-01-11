 
sports
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik dies in car accident at 27

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Turkish footballer Ahmet Yılmaz Calik. — AFP/File
Turkish footballer Ahmet Yılmaz Calik. — AFP/File

  • Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik dies at age of 27 in a car accident, according to paramedics.
  • Calik was planning his marriage that was yet to take place next month.
  • Death of young footballer sends shock all over the country and netizens pay tribute.

Turkish footballer Ahmet Yılmaz Calik lost his life in a car crash at the age of 27 on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old faced a tragic accident when his car went out of control and turned turtle into a roadside ditch, according to Talk Sport.

The footballer was declared dead at the scene of the accident before the doctors could do anything, according to Turkish media.

Calik was planning his marriage that was yet to take place next month and took a day off from training with his club Konyaspor.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor. My condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet,” wrote the club.

The tweet further informed that: “Ahmet will be buried in the family cemetery in Elmadag Cemetery after the funeral prayer, which will be held after the afternoon prayer at Elmadag Sungur Mosque.”

The former Genclerbirligi and Galatasaray star played eight international games for the team.

The death of the young footballer sent shock all over the country and netizens started to pour in tributes on Twitter. 

His club has requested to postpone the match against Istanbul Basaksehir which was set to take place this Saturday.

More From Sports:

Twitter ecstatic as Ross Taylor gives fairy-tale ending to Test career

Twitter ecstatic as Ross Taylor gives fairy-tale ending to Test career
PCB puts up PSL 2022 tickets on sale

PCB puts up PSL 2022 tickets on sale

WATCH: Haris Rauf's 'COVID-19 safe' celebration on taking a wicket

WATCH: Haris Rauf's 'COVID-19 safe' celebration on taking a wicket
NZ vs Ban: Taylor's final test wicket seals New Zealand victory

NZ vs Ban: Taylor's final test wicket seals New Zealand victory
'Breaking news': PCB chairman plans to propose quadrangular T20 series involving India

'Breaking news': PCB chairman plans to propose quadrangular T20 series involving India
PSL 7 protocols decided amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases

PSL 7 protocols decided amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases
Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation
Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth

Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth
WATCH: How are Sania Mirza's Mondays?

WATCH: How are Sania Mirza's Mondays?
'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery

'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery
Shoaib Malik opens new food franchise in Lahore

Shoaib Malik opens new food franchise in Lahore
Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins legal battle to remain in Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins legal battle to remain in Australia

Latest

view all