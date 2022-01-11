Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik dies in car accident at 27

Turkish footballer Ahmet Yılmaz Calik. — AFP/File

Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik dies at age of 27 in a car accident, according to paramedics.

Calik was planning his marriage that was yet to take place next month.

Death of young footballer sends shock all over the country and netizens pay tribute.

Turkish footballer Ahmet Yılmaz Calik lost his life in a car crash at the age of 27 on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old faced a tragic accident when his car went out of control and turned turtle into a roadside ditch, according to Talk Sport.

The footballer was declared dead at the scene of the accident before the doctors could do anything, according to Turkish media.

Calik was planning his marriage that was yet to take place next month and took a day off from training with his club Konyaspor.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor. My condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet,” wrote the club.

The tweet further informed that: “Ahmet will be buried in the family cemetery in Elmadag Cemetery after the funeral prayer, which will be held after the afternoon prayer at Elmadag Sungur Mosque.”

The former Genclerbirligi and Galatasaray star played eight international games for the team.

The death of the young footballer sent shock all over the country and netizens started to pour in tributes on Twitter.

His club has requested to postpone the match against Istanbul Basaksehir which was set to take place this Saturday.