Wednesday Jan 12 2022
'Professional devotion': Man names his son after workplace

The baby has the name Statistical Information Communication Office. — Newsflash/File

  • Samet Wahyudi names his son "Statistical Information Communication Office".
  • Marries his fiancé on only one condition that child would be named after his office.
  • Parents give their son nickname, "Dinko".

INDONESIA: In a bid to show devotion to his workplace, a 38-year-old man has named his son "Statistical Information Communication Office".

The man — Samet Wahyudi — chose the name to pay a tribute to his workplace.

He married his fiancé Linda only on one condition: the child would be named after his office, The Sun reported.

She agreed but her parents objected, although now they have reportedly backed down. 

Statistical's birth certificate. — Newsflash/File

In 2003, Wahyudi got a job as a civil servant in the city of Brebes in Indonesia. His office feels like a second home that is why he wanted it “connected to his son somehow”, he told reporters.

But since the name Statistical Information Communication Office is a bit of a mouthful, the parents have decided to nickname him Dinko.

