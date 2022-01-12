'Professional devotion': Man names his son after workplace

The baby has the name Statistical Information Communication Office. — Newsflash/File

Samet Wahyudi names his son "Statistical Information Communication Office".

Marries his fiancé on only one condition that child would be named after his office.

Parents give their son nickname, "Dinko".

INDONESIA: In a bid to show devotion to his workplace, a 38-year-old man has named his son "Statistical Information Communication Office".

The man — Samet Wahyudi — chose the name to pay a tribute to his workplace.



He married his fiancé Linda only on one condition: the child would be named after his office, The Sun reported.

She agreed but her parents objected, although now they have reportedly backed down.

Statistical's birth certificate. — Newsflash/File

In 2003, Wahyudi got a job as a civil servant in the city of Brebes in Indonesia. His office feels like a second home that is why he wanted it “connected to his son somehow”, he told reporters.



But since the name Statistical Information Communication Office is a bit of a mouthful, the parents have decided to nickname him Dinko.

