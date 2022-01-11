US teacher allegedly places COVID-19 positive son in car boot

Covid-19 drive-through testing. (Representational image.) — Reuters/File

Texas: A 41-year-old teacher from Texas, United States is reportedly charged with endangering a child after she placed her COVID-19 positive son in the trunk of her car to protect herself from getting infected.

On January 3, at the site in Harris County, Texas, a witness called police after hearing someone in the vehicle's trunk, BBC reported.

The trunk was then opened by the woman, identified as Sarah Beam, to reveal the boy inside.

According to local media, Beam stated that she was driving her 13-year-old son to the Pridgeon Stadium location for a confirmatory test of COVID-19 as he had tested positive.

She reportedly said that she didn't want to get infected so she placed the teenager in the car boot.

It is reported by ABC affiliate KTRK-TV a health worker informed Beam that the COVID-19 test would not be carried out until the boy was allowed to sit in the back seat of the car.

Since 2011, Beam has been working as a teacher at Cypress Falls High, but is now on administrative leave, according to local media.

Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said: "CFPD (Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District) was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week."

"Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed."