 
world
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

US teacher allegedly places COVID-19 positive son in car boot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Covid-19 drive-through testing. (Representational image.) — Reuters/File
Covid-19 drive-through testing. (Representational image.) — Reuters/File

  • Sarah Beam places her COVID-19 positive son in car's trunk for sake of not getting infected.
  • Health worker presents a condition to test her teenage son.
  • Law enforcement conducts full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest.

Texas: A 41-year-old teacher from Texas, United States is reportedly charged with endangering a child after she placed her COVID-19 positive son in the trunk of her car to protect herself from getting infected. 

On January 3, at the site in Harris County, Texas, a witness called police after hearing someone in the vehicle's trunk, BBC reported.

The trunk was then opened by the woman, identified as Sarah Beam, to reveal the boy inside.

According to local media, Beam stated that she was driving her 13-year-old son to the Pridgeon Stadium location for a confirmatory test of COVID-19 as he had tested positive.

She reportedly said that she didn't want to get infected so she placed the teenager in the car boot.

It is reported by ABC affiliate KTRK-TV a health worker informed Beam that the COVID-19 test would not be carried out until the boy was allowed to sit in the back seat of the car.

Since 2011, Beam has been working as a teacher at Cypress Falls High, but is now on administrative leave, according to local media.

Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said: "CFPD (Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District) was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week."

"Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed."

More From World:

Groom divorces bride for dancing on 'provocative' song during wedding ceremony

Groom divorces bride for dancing on 'provocative' song during wedding ceremony
Kohli and Rabada fight out heavyweight duel in series-deciding Test

Kohli and Rabada fight out heavyweight duel in series-deciding Test
Too soon to treat COVID-19 like flu as Omicron spreads: WHO

Too soon to treat COVID-19 like flu as Omicron spreads: WHO
Indian man 'cheats' vaccine system by getting 12 jabs

Indian man 'cheats' vaccine system by getting 12 jabs
New Jersey Senate passes resolution condemning Sikh genocide in India

New Jersey Senate passes resolution condemning Sikh genocide in India
'Professional devotion': Man names his son after workplace

'Professional devotion': Man names his son after workplace
Hong Kong unveils further steps to curb COVID-19 spread, boost vaccinations

Hong Kong unveils further steps to curb COVID-19 spread, boost vaccinations
A million set to throng India's Ganges for holy dip despite COVID-19

A million set to throng India's Ganges for holy dip despite COVID-19
Twitter ecstatic as Ross Taylor gives fairy-tale ending to Test career

Twitter ecstatic as Ross Taylor gives fairy-tale ending to Test career
US reports at least 1.1 million COVID cases in a day, shattering global record

US reports at least 1.1 million COVID cases in a day, shattering global record
US issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Canada

US issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Canada
Covid-19 restrictions further tightened in Italy

Covid-19 restrictions further tightened in Italy

Latest

view all