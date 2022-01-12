 
sports
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi takes a trip down memory lane at NCA Lahore

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi shares clicks from National Cricket Academy Lahore on Twitter. Photo: Twitter/ @SAfridiOfficial
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi shares clicks from National Cricket Academy Lahore on Twitter. Photo: Twitter/ @SAfridiOfficial

  • Shahid Afridi says visiting NCA Lahore after a long time has brought back many memories.
  • NCA Lahore facilities are good and should be offered across all centres in country, says Afridi.
  • Afridi was Quetta Gladiators' biggest pick during players' draft for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

LAHORE: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi is feeling nostalgic after a training session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

He says returning to NCA after a long time evoked nostalgia and brought back many memories.

The NCA has now been named the National High Performance Centre. 

Related items

The Pakistani all-rounder took to Twitter Wednesday to say he has come to "visit NCA after a very long time" and that the visit has brought back so many "memorable flashbacks."

NCA Lahore's facilities, according to Afridi, are good and should be offered at other NCA training centres across the country.

"I had my training session without authorisation, hope that's ok?" Afridi asked, tagging the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Shahid Afridi was Quetta Gladiators biggest pick during the players' draft for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, as the 2019 winners look to win the second title when PSL 7 rolls into action on January 27.

Both Afridi and England's batter James Vince left Multan Sultans to join Quetta Gladiators.

More From Sports:

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris calls time on cricket career

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris calls time on cricket career
Djokovic admits meeting journalist when he had COVID-19

Djokovic admits meeting journalist when he had COVID-19
Test cricketer Yasir Shah no longer a suspect in rape case: police

Test cricketer Yasir Shah no longer a suspect in rape case: police
How much can you buy a PSL 7 match ticket for?

How much can you buy a PSL 7 match ticket for?
Video: Wasim Akram's new mission is to clean up Karachi's Seaview beach

Video: Wasim Akram's new mission is to clean up Karachi's Seaview beach
Kohli and Rabada fight out heavyweight duel in series-deciding Test

Kohli and Rabada fight out heavyweight duel in series-deciding Test
Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik dies in car accident at 27

Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik dies in car accident at 27
Twitter ecstatic as Ross Taylor gives fairy-tale ending to Test career

Twitter ecstatic as Ross Taylor gives fairy-tale ending to Test career
PCB puts up PSL 2022 tickets on sale

PCB puts up PSL 2022 tickets on sale

WATCH: Haris Rauf's 'COVID-19 safe' celebration on taking a wicket

WATCH: Haris Rauf's 'COVID-19 safe' celebration on taking a wicket
NZ vs Ban: Taylor's final test wicket seals New Zealand victory

NZ vs Ban: Taylor's final test wicket seals New Zealand victory
'Breaking news': PCB chairman plans to propose quadrangular T20 series involving India

'Breaking news': PCB chairman plans to propose quadrangular T20 series involving India

Latest

view all