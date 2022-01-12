Shahid Afridi takes a trip down memory lane at NCA Lahore

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi shares clicks from National Cricket Academy Lahore on Twitter. Photo: Twitter/ @SAfridiOfficial

LAHORE: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi is feeling nostalgic after a training session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

He says returning to NCA after a long time evoked nostalgia and brought back many memories.



The NCA has now been named the National High Performance Centre.

The Pakistani all-rounder took to Twitter Wednesday to say he has come to "visit NCA after a very long time" and that the visit has brought back so many "memorable flashbacks."



NCA Lahore's facilities, according to Afridi, are good and should be offered at other NCA training centres across the country.

"I had my training session without authorisation, hope that's ok?" Afridi asked, tagging the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Shahid Afridi was Quetta Gladiators biggest pick during the players' draft for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, as the 2019 winners look to win the second title when PSL 7 rolls into action on January 27.

Both Afridi and England's batter James Vince left Multan Sultans to join Quetta Gladiators.