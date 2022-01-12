SBP issues Rs100 coin to commemorate UET Lahore's 100th anniversary

University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore. —Facebook/File

UET is one of oldest institutes of Pakistan for teaching engineering, science and technology.

To mark UET's 100th anniversary, Government of Pakistan decided to issue a Rs100 commemorative coin.

Varsity’s journey began in 1921 and it is located on Lahore’s oldest Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SCP) issued a commemorative coin to celebrate the 100th anniversary of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, a press release issued by the bank said Wednesday.

UET is one of the oldest institutes of Pakistan for teaching engineering, science and technology. To mark its 100th anniversary, the Government of Pakistan decided to issue a Rs100 commemorative coin to commemorate the institute.

The varsity’s journey began in 1921 and it is located on Lahore’s oldest Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

The coin is in silver colour and in a round shape with serration on its edges. The diameter of the coin is 30mm and it weighs about 13.5 grams, the statement said, adding that it has Cupro-Nicket metal contents with 75% of copper and 25% of nickel.

Check the details of the coin.

— Screengrab



