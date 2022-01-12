 
world
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Traffic comes to halt as python crosses busy road

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Representational image of a snake. — iStock/File
Representational image of a snake. — iStock/File

  • Traffic comes to halt as python slithers across a busy street.
  • Patience is shown by commuters and they stood still so that python doesn't get smashed.
  • Kochi has great amount of swampy ground and pythons easily survive there.

KOCHI: The patience of many commuters of India's Kochi area of Kerala was put to test after they had to stop their cars and wait for a nearly 6.5-foot-long python to cross a busy street in the city, NDTV reported.

The Indian rock python — which is a non-venomous snake — was allowed to cross the road peacefully as the traffic stood still. 

On Sunday night, the incident took place on the busy Seaport-Airport Road in Kochi, NDTV reported.

On YouTube, a video of the incident has been shared where the whole scene could be witnessed.

It could be seen that several cars and motorcycles were pulled up in the middle of the road and some of the people could be seen standing still so that the python could cross the road easily without getting smashed.

After the non-venomous snake reached the other end of the road, it vanished into the bushes.

Regarding the incident, a forest department official told the New Indian Express that for the past three to four years, snakes, particularly pythons, have often been sighted in Kochi.

He further added that Kochi has a great amount of swampy ground and pythons easily survive there. They prey on rats, which are plentiful in this area.

The official added that two to three times a week, they get calls to rescue pythons from the city and neighbouring areas. 

