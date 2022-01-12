 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan briefed on national security during visit to ISI secretariat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat, Islamabad, along with other federal ministers.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Chief of the Army Staff General QamarJaved Bajwa was also present there.

During his visit, a comprehensive briefing followed by discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan was held.

The premier appreciated the efforts of Inter Services Intelligence for national security, stability, and prosperity of the country and expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan's national interest.

Inter Services Intelligence Director General Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum welcomed the dignitaries.

