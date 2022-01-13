 
'Representation matters': Priyanka Chopra shares viral picture of 2-year-old boy watching Encanto

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has shared the viral photo of an adorable little boy standing in front of a TV screen with Disney’s film Encanto playing in the background.

On Wednesday, the Baywatch actor took to Instagram to react to the Encanto character Antonio resembling a little boy named Kenzo Brooks.

Sharing the picture of a 2-year-old boy The Matrix Resurrections actor wrote, “Representation Matters” on her Instagram Stories.

For unversed, the photo was originally shared by Kenzo’s mother, Kaheisha Brand with the hashtag #representationmatters, and Priyanka did the same.

While Speaking to Buzzfeed, Kenzo's mother Kaheisha said: "The image of him sitting and staring was actually the first picture I took. He seemed to be in awe. He would stare at the screen and turn around smiling. The second picture is when he got up and just looked up at us smiling.”

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

