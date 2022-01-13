COAS Gen Bajwa meets US diplomat to discuss Afghan situation

US Charge d’ Affairs Angela Aggeler meets COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.



Two sides discuss matters of mutual interest including current situation in Afghanistan.

COAS reiterates need for global convergence to address evolving situation in Afghanistan.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met with US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, the meeting discussed "matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields".

Highlighting the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence to address the evolving situation in the country.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in the Afghan situation to maintain regional peace and stability.

— Thumbnail image: ISPR

