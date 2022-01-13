 
sports
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing PSL 2022 anthem

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Snapshot showing producer of PSL antherm Abdullah Siddiqui, lead singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig — PSL
Snapshot showing producer of PSL antherm Abdullah Siddiqui, lead singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig — PSL 

  • Abdullah Siddiqui to produce the PSL 2022 anthem.
  • Theme of song is inspirational and motivational with lyrics and music aimed at uplifting mood of fans and nation.
  • "We have tried to produce song that captures spirit of game in meaningful way, while still being very fun and catchy," says Siddiqui.

LAHORE: Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 anthem, which has been produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui. The anthem will be released next week through an event partner, a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated. 

According to the statement, the theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time Aslam will sing the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima had been featured in last year’s "Groove Mera," which turned out to be a smashing hit.

Atif Aslam is an internationally-acclaimed Pakistan singer who has recorded numerous chart-topping songs for the local and international film industry. In 2008, he was bestowed with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medial of distinction) by the government of Pakistan, while he has received over 50 other different awards from within and outside Pakistan.

Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the past seven years, she has recorded a number of hits and has won local and international awards.

Speaking about the event, Abdullah said: “Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician, and I’m very honoured and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year."

“Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with," he added. 

The producer further said: "We have tried to produce a song that captures the spirit of the game in a meaningful way, while still being very fun and catchy.”

More From Sports:

PM Imran Khan to attend Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing

PM Imran Khan to attend Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing
Aqib Javed thinks a PSL anthem is unnecessary

Aqib Javed thinks a PSL anthem is unnecessary
Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportation

Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportation
Mohammad Hafeez shows support to new Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Hafeez shows support to new Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi
Friendly match between Yorkshire Country Club, Lahore Qalandar postponed

Friendly match between Yorkshire Country Club, Lahore Qalandar postponed
Abid Ali continues steady return to cricket

Abid Ali continues steady return to cricket
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris calls time on cricket career

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris calls time on cricket career
Djokovic admits meeting journalist when he had COVID-19

Djokovic admits meeting journalist when he had COVID-19
Test cricketer Yasir Shah no longer a suspect in rape case: police

Test cricketer Yasir Shah no longer a suspect in rape case: police
Shahid Afridi takes a trip down memory lane at NCA Lahore

Shahid Afridi takes a trip down memory lane at NCA Lahore
How much can you buy a PSL 7 match ticket for?

How much can you buy a PSL 7 match ticket for?
Video: Wasim Akram's new mission is to clean up Karachi's Seaview beach

Video: Wasim Akram's new mission is to clean up Karachi's Seaview beach

Latest

view all