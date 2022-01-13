Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing PSL 2022 anthem

Snapshot showing producer of PSL antherm Abdullah Siddiqui, lead singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig — PSL

LAHORE: Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 anthem, which has been produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui. The anthem will be released next week through an event partner, a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated.

According to the statement, the theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time Aslam will sing the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima had been featured in last year’s "Groove Mera," which turned out to be a smashing hit.

Atif Aslam is an internationally-acclaimed Pakistan singer who has recorded numerous chart-topping songs for the local and international film industry. In 2008, he was bestowed with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medial of distinction) by the government of Pakistan, while he has received over 50 other different awards from within and outside Pakistan.

Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the past seven years, she has recorded a number of hits and has won local and international awards.

Speaking about the event, Abdullah said: “Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician, and I’m very honoured and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year."

“Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with," he added.

The producer further said: "We have tried to produce a song that captures the spirit of the game in a meaningful way, while still being very fun and catchy.”