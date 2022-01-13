 
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Demi Lovato unveils first-ever look into new head tattoo

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Lyricist and songwriter Demi Lovato recently turned to social media and debuted the first-ever look into their brand new tattoo design that features a “grandmother spider.”

The post included profile shots of the new ink from multiple angles and also contained a brief explanation about the choice in a second update.

The entire post has been shared to Instagram Stories and includes the singer looking away from and towards the camera in two separate instances, each with a mask hanging from their left ear.

They had on a black leather jacket and black slip underneath, and even paired the look with silver chains across their neck.

The explanation started off with a brief description of the spider’s importance and reads, “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things.”

In Demi’s eyes, “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”

