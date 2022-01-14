Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship

Naeem Shah, a murder convict at Karachi's Central Jail, has obtained 954 marks out of 1,100 in intermediate examinations as a private candidate.

Shah was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder. He has served his sentence for 11 years now, maintaining good moral demeanour, according to the management of the Karachi Central Jail.

Finding him among the top 20 students in the intermediate examinations, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has offered him the Edhi Scholarship of Rs1 million.

Naeem Shah earlier completed his preliminary education while living within the confines of the prison.



