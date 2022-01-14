 
pakistan
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship

  • Naeem Shah, a murder convict at Karachi's Central Jail, has obtained 954 marks out of 1,100 in intermediate examinations as a private candidate.
  • He rose among top 20 students by securing 86.73% in the exams.
  • Pakistan's premier accounting education institution - the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has offered him the Edhi scholarship of one million rupees.

A murder convict imprisoned in Karachi's Central Jail has proved his mark in the education sector by securing high marks in his intermediate examinations as a private candidate.

Naeem Shah secured an 86.73% with 954 marks out of 1,100 in intermediate examinations.

Shah was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder. He has served his sentence for 11 years now, maintaining good moral demeanour, according to the management of the Karachi Central Jail.

Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship

Finding him among the top 20 students in the intermediate examinations, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has offered him the Edhi Scholarship of Rs1 million.

Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship

Naeem Shah earlier completed his preliminary education while living within the confines of the prison. 

Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship


More From Pakistan:

Local court cancels interim bail of five suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Local court cancels interim bail of five suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case
Video of boy, girl one-wheeling in Lahore goes viral

Video of boy, girl one-wheeling in Lahore goes viral

Employees of Monal Restaurant protest against closure

Employees of Monal Restaurant protest against closure
BIEK rejects news regarding result of Pre-Engineering examination 2021

BIEK rejects news regarding result of Pre-Engineering examination 2021
Toxic liquor kills 14 in Sindh

Toxic liquor kills 14 in Sindh
'This is just the beginning': Maryam takes swipe at PM after his row with Khattak

'This is just the beginning': Maryam takes swipe at PM after his row with Khattak
Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for COVID-19 again

Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for COVID-19 again
COAS Gen Bajwa meets US diplomat to discuss Afghan situation

COAS Gen Bajwa meets US diplomat to discuss Afghan situation
NA passes ‘mini-budget’ with majority votes amid Opposition ruckus, protest

NA passes ‘mini-budget’ with majority votes amid Opposition ruckus, protest
New twist as former PTI leader in UK claims he gave cash to Hareem Shah for video

New twist as former PTI leader in UK claims he gave cash to Hareem Shah for video
'Imran Khan is my leader,' Pervez Khattak says after heated argument with PM

'Imran Khan is my leader,' Pervez Khattak says after heated argument with PM
Consumers might face slow internet during peak hours: PTCL

Consumers might face slow internet during peak hours: PTCL

Latest

view all