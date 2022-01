Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam during during his U19 days. — PCB/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) just shared a throwback video of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s bowling during the semi-final of the under 19 cricket world cup.

"Do you remember when Babar Azam took a wicket in the semi-finals of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2010?" the ICC captioned the 11-year-old video.

In the video, Babar can be seen bowling against a West Indies batter and managed to take a wicket as well.