'Miracle' baby delivered by Canadian doctor on board flight to Uganda

Aisha Khatib holding the miracle baby. — https://twitter.com/AishaKhatib

A Canadian professor delivers a baby on a Uganda bound flight.

Mother and baby are in stable condition.

Mother names her baby 'Miracle Ayesha' after doctor's name.

A professor at the University of Toronto, Dr Ayesha Khatib, delivered a "miracle" baby belonging to a Ugandan migrant worker travelling home from Saudi Arabia, BBC reported.



The baby, named 'Miracle Ayesha' after Dr Khatib, was born healthy, despite being early at 35 weeks.



According to BBC, Dr Khatib was about one hour into her flight from Doha to Entebbe, enjoying a well-earned rest on the third leg of her trip, when a call went out by the flight crew for a doctor on the plane. She did not hesitate a bit and sprung into action.



"I see a crowd of people gathered around the patient," Dr Khatib told BBC. At this point, she was wondering if someone was having a heart attack.

"As I got closer, I see this woman lying on the seat with her head toward the aisle and feet towards the window. And the baby was coming out!"

Two other passengers, an oncology nurse and a paediatrician, helped Dr Khatib make the delivery successful. She said that the baby was crying "robustly". After she quickly checked the baby, she passed it on to the paediatrician for further inspection.



"I looked at the baby, and she was stable, and I looked at the mom and she was OK," said Dr Khatib.

"So I was like, 'Congratulations it's a girl.' Then the entire plane started clapping and cheering and was like 'Oh right, I'm on a plane and everybody is watching this.'"

"The best part of the story is that she decided to name the baby after me," says Dr Khatib.

She gave the baby girl the gold necklace that she was wearing with the name Aisha written in Arabic as a gift to her namesake.