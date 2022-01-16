BCCI issues statement on Virat Kohli's shocking announcement

India's former Test captain Virat Kohli. Photo: Reuters

Congratulating Virat Kohli on an outstanding career as team India’s Test captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selection committee said that they respect his decision to move on from the captaincy role and have full confidence that he will continue to contribute as a player and help the team in attaining greater heights.

A day earlier, Kohli had shocked cricket fans worldwide by abruptly resigning as the national side's Test captain after losing a Test series against South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old had said, "It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there."



"Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," he added.

Most successful Test captain

In a statement, the BCCI said Virat has been the most successful Test captain India has ever produced. After taking over the reins from Dhoni, he has led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins.

As Test captain, he registered his first series win against Sri Lanka in 2015, a victory that India registered in the Emerald Island after 22 years. Kohli also holds the impeccable record of winning 24 out of the 31 Tests played at home as captain, having lost only two Tests.

Immense contributions

Paying tribute to Virat Kohli, BCCI Present Sourav Ganguly said, “I personally thank Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the Indian cricket team.”

“Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one and the BCCI respects it immensely. He will continue to be a very important member of this team and take this team to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new Captain. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been a very good one,” he added.

In his message, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said, “Virat Kohli has been one of the finest captains to have ever led the Indian cricket team. His record and contribution towards the team as a leader has been second to none. To lead India in 40 Test wins is proof that he led the side with aplomb.”

Shah maintained that he led the team to some of its finest Test match wins in India and overseas – including Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa – and his efforts will inspire the fellow and upcoming cricketers who aspire to represent the country.

“We wish Virat the best for the future and hope that he will continue to make memorable contributions on the field for the Indian team,” he added.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said, “A cricketer like Virat comes once in a generation and Indian cricket is fortunate to have him serve the team as a leader.”

He said that Kohli captained the side with passion and aggression and played a pivotal part in many of India’s memorable wins at home and abroad.

“We wish him the best for his career ahead,” Shukla added.