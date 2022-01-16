Prince Harry scared to return to UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Here's why

Prince Harry is scared to return to Britain with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids son Archie and daughter Lilibet, the Duke’s legal representatives have claimed.



According to the legal representatives of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is ‘afraid’ to return to UK with his family as the UK’s Home Office has decided that he is not allowed to personally pay for police protection for himself, Meghan Markle and his children after the couple stepped down from royal duties.

Queen’s grandson has filed for a judicial review against the Home Office decision.

Harry’s legal representatives have issued a statement which states: “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life.

It further reads: “While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

"The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.”

