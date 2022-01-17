Sania Mirza is all praises for Anushka Sharma for supporting Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (left) and Sania Mirza. — Instagram/Pinterest/File

Kohli had surprised the world after stepping down as India's Test captain.

Sania lauds Anushka for showering praise on Kohli.

"This (heart emoji). Partners. Strength . Pride," says Sania.

Tennis star Sania Mirza is all praises for Indian actor Anushka Sharma for supporting her husband, Virat Kohli, after he announced his decision to step down as the skipper of India's Test team.

Kohli shocked the Indian cricket world on Saturday by abruptly resigning as the national side's Test captain, after leading the team to memorable overseas victories in his seven years in charge.

The 33-year-old, considered one of the best batsmen of his era, took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India's 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," Kohli said in his statement.



"Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief."

After Kohli's announcement, Sharma wrote a heartfelt note to Kohli to pay tribute to his Test cricket career and said that she is proud of him.

"I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket. I remember MS, you, and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it," she wrote in the description box of her post.

The actor also wrote about Kohli's growth both as a captain and as well as a human being.



"I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you. Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership" she added.

In response, Sania Mirza shared an Instagram story and wrote: "This (heart emoji). Partners. Strength. Pride."

Sania Mirza's Instagram story.



