Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Virat Kohli following his resignation as Test skipper

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, former Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli — Twitter

Following Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's decision to resign from Test cricket, his wife Anushka Sharma, who is a popular Bollywood actress, took to Instagram to appreciate her husband.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Anushka wrote a heartfelt note to Kohli to pay tribute to his Test cricket career — which spanned more than seven years — and wrote that she is proud of him.

"I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket. I remember MS, you, and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it", she wrote in the description box of her post.







The actress also wrote about Kohli's growth both as a captain and as well as a human being.

"I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you. Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership" she added.