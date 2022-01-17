Ten members of PCB staff test positive for COVID-19

— AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday has confirmed 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among its staff members.

According to an official statement released by the board in this regard, five members of the PCB staff, while five ground employees have tested positive for the virus.

The infected members have been isolated after their tests came positive, the board said in the statement, adding that the tests were conducted last week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cricket board has already administered the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine to its staff.

The PCB has said that all coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed and all meetings will be virtual, while the staff will strictly abide by the protocols.