 
sports
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Ten members of PCB staff test positive for COVID-19

By
Sohail Imran

Monday Jan 17, 2022

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday has confirmed 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among its staff members.

According to an official statement released by the board in this regard, five members of the PCB staff, while five ground employees have tested positive for the virus.

The infected members have been isolated after their tests came positive, the board said in the statement, adding that the tests were conducted last week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cricket board has already administered the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine to its staff.

The PCB has said that all coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed and all meetings will be virtual, while the staff will strictly abide by the protocols.

More From Sports:

What similarities do Shaheen, Shahid share in these photos?

What similarities do Shaheen, Shahid share in these photos?
Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture
Sania Mirza is all praises for Anushka Sharma for supporting Virat Kohli

Sania Mirza is all praises for Anushka Sharma for supporting Virat Kohli
Instead of playing centre court in Australia, Djokovic takes selfies in Dubai

Instead of playing centre court in Australia, Djokovic takes selfies in Dubai
Sarfaraz Ahmed: The person Babar Azam turns to in difficult situations

Sarfaraz Ahmed: The person Babar Azam turns to in difficult situations
Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal
Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Virat Kohli following his resignation as Test skipper

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Virat Kohli following his resignation as Test skipper
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends

India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends
COVID-19 vaccine status: Djokovic loses Australian visa appeal

COVID-19 vaccine status: Djokovic loses Australian visa appeal
BCCI issues statement on Virat Kohli's shocking announcement

BCCI issues statement on Virat Kohli's shocking announcement
Djokovic's actions could weaken COVID-19 safety adherence: Australia govt lawyer

Djokovic's actions could weaken COVID-19 safety adherence: Australia govt lawyer
League like PSL will help female cricketers gain exposure: Sana Mir

League like PSL will help female cricketers gain exposure: Sana Mir

Latest

view all