Wednesday Jan 19 2022
UK asked to prosecute India's army chief, home minister over atrocities in Kashmir

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Indian security personnel detain a Kashmiri during protests in Srinagar. Photo: AFP/File
  • UK law firm demands arrest of India's army chief and a government official over war crimes in Kashmir.
  • Law firm Stoke White says it has submitted comprehensive evidence to British police.
  • General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah tortured, kidnapped, and killed activists, journalists, and civilians, says UK law firm.

An application has been lodged with the British police demanding the arrest of India's army chief and a senior Indian government official for their alleged complicity in war crimes in disputed Kashmir, the TRT World reported.

On Tuesday, law firm Stoke White said it has submitted comprehensive evidence to the Metropolitan Police's War Crimes Unit detailing how Indian troops led by General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah tortured, kidnapped, and killed activists, journalists, and civilians.

The study was based on almost 2,000 testimonies collected between 2020 and 2021 by the law company. It also accused eight senior Indian military officials, who have not been named, of being directly involved in atrocities and torture in Kashmir.

"There is significant grounds to suspect that Indian authorities are committing war crimes and other forms of violence against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir [India-administered Kashmir]," the report stated, referring to territory part of Himalayan region.

The request was made to London police on the principle of "universal jurisdiction," which enables countries to investigate individuals charged with crimes against humanity committed anywhere on the globe.

