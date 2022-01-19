 
world
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Reuters

Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel December 12, 2021. — Reuters/File
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel December 12, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • "We stand ready to offer you security [...] to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks," Israeli PM Bennett writes.
  • Bennett calls the incident a "terrorist drone attack".
  • "I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide [...] any assistance," he says.

JERUSALEM: Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released by Israel's leader.

Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday when three tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. A Houthi military spokesman said the group fired "a large number" of drones and five ballistic missiles in the attack.

On Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned what he described as a "terrorist drone attack".

His spokesman attached a copy of a condolence letter he sent on Monday to the UAE's de facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

"We stand ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks," Bennett wrote. "I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should you be interested."

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel at the White House in 2020. The two Gulf nations and Israel share common concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region.

"Israel is committed to working closely with you in the ongoing battle against extremist forces in the region, and we will continue to partner with you to defeat our common enemies," Bennett said in his message to Sheikh Mohammed.

Bennett and Sheikh Mohammed held talks in Abu Dhabi in December last year, the first-ever public meeting between the two men.

More From World:

UK PM Johnson faces growing pressure to resign

UK PM Johnson faces growing pressure to resign
UK asked to prosecute India's army chief, home minister over atrocities in Kashmir

UK asked to prosecute India's army chief, home minister over atrocities in Kashmir
Erdogan indicates mending ties with Israel

Erdogan indicates mending ties with Israel
Texas synagogue killing: Faisal Akram’s brother raises questions

Texas synagogue killing: Faisal Akram’s brother raises questions
Gates Foundation, Wellcome pledge $300 mn for Covid pandemic

Gates Foundation, Wellcome pledge $300 mn for Covid pandemic
World tourism won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024: UN

World tourism won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024: UN
Hong Kong: Authorities will euthanise 2,000 small animals due to COVID-19

Hong Kong: Authorities will euthanise 2,000 small animals due to COVID-19
Desperate Afghans queue for free bread as poverty crisis deepens

Desperate Afghans queue for free bread as poverty crisis deepens
Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning next week

Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning next week
India: College bans Muslim hijabi students from entering classrooms

India: College bans Muslim hijabi students from entering classrooms
People look more attractive with facemasks on, study shows

People look more attractive with facemasks on, study shows

Latest

view all