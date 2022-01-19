 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Govt mandates passengers' CNIC numbers to be printed on domestic airline tickets

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

The government of Pakistan directed passengers above 18 to present CNIC while booking tickets.
The government of Pakistan directed passengers above 18 to present CNIC while booking tickets. 

  • Exception granted to people below age of 18.
  • Directions also include that "it should be printed on the passenger ticket."
  • Airlines are directed to ensure that passengers must present their CNIC numbers, whether they book directly from airline offices, via online booking or through an agent. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), upon the directions of the Government of Pakistan, has issued a notification for all passengers above the age of 18 to provide their CNIC numbers when booking tickets for domestic flights.

According to a notification issued by the CAA in this regard, people under 18 years of age are given an exception, while CNIC numbers of all other passengers should be printed on their airline tickets.

Govt mandates passengers CNIC numbers to be printed on domestic airline tickets

According to the CAA, airlines have been directed to ensure that passengers must present their CNIC numbers when booking a ticket,  whether they are booking directly from the airline offices, doing it online, or through an agent. 

Following the directives of the government, airlines have implemented the rule with immediate effect. 

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim tells court she's being 'pressurised' to pursue case

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim tells court she's being 'pressurised' to pursue case
NEPRA gives relief to K-Electric consumers, slashes power tariff by Rs0.76 per unit

NEPRA gives relief to K-Electric consumers, slashes power tariff by Rs0.76 per unit
PM Imran Khan calls UAE crown prince, condemns Houthi attacks

PM Imran Khan calls UAE crown prince, condemns Houthi attacks
Parliamentary panel approves Justice Ayesha Malik's promotion to SC

Parliamentary panel approves Justice Ayesha Malik's promotion to SC
Chinese ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, discusses regional security situation

Chinese ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, discusses regional security situation
PTA warns public to refrain from paying advance money to Starlink

PTA warns public to refrain from paying advance money to Starlink
Report shows reasons why 96 people took their own lives in Umerkot

Report shows reasons why 96 people took their own lives in Umerkot
What are NCOC's new guidelines for schools in Karachi, other cities with high infection rates?

What are NCOC's new guidelines for schools in Karachi, other cities with high infection rates?
NCOC finally gives its verdict on schools' closure, places bans in cities with high COVID-19 rates

NCOC finally gives its verdict on schools' closure, places bans in cities with high COVID-19 rates
Meet Sara Gul, Pakistan's first transgender doctor

Meet Sara Gul, Pakistan's first transgender doctor
Long-time radio icon Yawar Mehdi passes away in Karachi

Long-time radio icon Yawar Mehdi passes away in Karachi
Shahbaz Sharif, Shaukat Tarin test positive for coronavirus

Shahbaz Sharif, Shaukat Tarin test positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all