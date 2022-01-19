Govt mandates passengers' CNIC numbers to be printed on domestic airline tickets

The government of Pakistan directed passengers above 18 to present CNIC while booking tickets.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), upon the directions of the Government of Pakistan, has issued a notification for all passengers above the age of 18 to provide their CNIC numbers when booking tickets for domestic flights.

According to a notification issued by the CAA in this regard, people under 18 years of age are given an exception, while CNIC numbers of all other passengers should be printed on their airline tickets.

According to the CAA, airlines have been directed to ensure that passengers must present their CNIC numbers when booking a ticket, whether they are booking directly from the airline offices, doing it online, or through an agent.

Following the directives of the government, airlines have implemented the rule with immediate effect.

