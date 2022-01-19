Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who began dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', has celebrated their reunion by drinking each other’s blood.



The love-up couple strengthened their romantic relationship earlier this month when MGK popped the question to the Transformers star in a romantic proposal.

Machine Gun Kelly went all out to express his feelings about Megan Fox and got down on one knee to gave her engagement ring. For the celebration of their reunion the couple chose the place where they first met.

After Megan announced their engagement with a sweet video on Instagram, Kelly shared details of the unique engagement ring alongside a video of the actress wearing it.



Explaining the concept of the ring, he said it actually comes apart to make two separate pieces of jewellery, as it’s connected by a magnet. But Megan would be foolish to try and take it off, as it will cause her pain if she does.



“And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” Kelly shared, as he quipped: “Love is pain!”



At the time Machine Gun Kelly shared details of the stunning sparkler, which features two stones - an emerald and a diamond, meant to represent their birthstones. The musician revealed it was designed with a macabre feature inspired by their intense relationship.

