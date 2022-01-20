 
Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Adele warned of losing her iconic voice, urged to take measures

Music sensation Adele has been advised to invest in some good equipment to keep her iconic voice in tip top condition as the dry heat around her £30million Las Vegas residency could affect her vocal cords, according to a rock legend.

Joe Elliott, Def Leppard frontman, said the dry heat in the scorching hot city could affect award-winning singer's vocal cords.

The 62-year-old previously played his own residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2019, and said the lack of humidity in the desert had an adverse effect on his iconic voice.

“I had to fill my bath with boiling water every night and put kettles and humidifiers all over the place so you wake up drowned,” he told the Daily Star, as he complained the climate in Sin City was a “killer for singers."

The Nevada resort is one of the driest cities in America, and the parched atmosphere has previously affected other singers, including U2 frontman Bono, and Jon Bon Jovi.

The musician has urged the hitmaker to invest in some good equipment to keep her voice in tip top condition, saying : “For god’s sake get a humidifier for your room."

Adele has had problems with her vocal chords over the years. She underwent surgery after suffering a haemorrhage to her vocal cords in 2011. The singer was struck down again and was forced to cancel the final two shows of her world tour at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2017.

