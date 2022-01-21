Eminem, Snoop Dogg star in Super Bowl Halftime trailer

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar joined Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl LVI in a new trailer for the star-studded halftime show.

Directed by F. Gary Gray the preview unites the five artists outside Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium ahead of the Feb. 13 Pepsi halftime performance.

Super Bowl LVI marks the first Los Angeles-area Super Bowl in 30 years, so the Jay-Z produced halftime show recruited three West Coast legends (Dre, Lamar, Snoop Dogg) and a pair of Dre’s greatest collaborators (Eminem, Blige) for the 12-minute halftime performance.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are performing together for the first time since their beef that started after the latter said Marshall Mathers was not one of the greatest rappers of all time.