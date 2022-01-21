 
Friday Jan 21 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Indian skipper Virat Kohli appreciates Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the Men In Green's historic win against arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup, on October 24, 2021. — ICC

The fixtures for the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been announced, with 16 teams set to battle across Australia in October and November 2022.

Emotions will run high on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other to kick off their campaign in the World Cup.

Read more: Babar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to record-breaking victory against India

Both sides are placed together in group 2 in the Super 12 round for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia. They will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa and two teams from the first round in the group.

Meanwhile, here's the schedule for the 12 nations to have already sealed their spot at the tournament Down Under:

Afghanistan

  • 22 Oct – England, Perth
  • 26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne
  • 28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
  • 01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane
  • 04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide

Australia

  • 22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney
  • 25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
  • 28 Oct – England, Melbourne
  • 31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane
  • 04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide

Bangladesh

  • 24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart
  • 27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney
  • 30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane
  • 02 Nov – India, Adelaide
  • 06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide

England

  • 22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth
  • 26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
  • 28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne
  • 01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane
  • 05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

India

  • 23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne
  • 27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
  • 30 Oct – South Africa, Perth
  • 02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide
  • 06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

Namibia

  • 16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong
  • 18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong
  • 20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong

New Zealand

  • 22 Oct – Australia, Sydney
  • 26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne
  • 29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
  • 01 Nov – England, Brisbane
  • 04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide

Pakistan

  • 23 Oct – India, Melbourne
  • 27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth
  • 30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
  • 03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney
  • 06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide

Scotland

  • 17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart
  • 19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart
  • 21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart

South Africa

  • 24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart
  • 27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney
  • 30 Oct – India, Perth
  • 03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney
  • 06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide

Sri Lanka

  • 16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong
  • 18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong
  • 20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong

West Indies

  • 17 Oct – Scotland, Hobart
  • 19 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart
  • 21 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart

