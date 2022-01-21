T20 World Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams

Indian skipper Virat Kohli appreciates Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the Men In Green's historic win against arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup, on October 24, 2021. — ICC
The fixtures for the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been announced, with 16 teams set to battle across Australia in October and November 2022.
Emotions will run high on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other to kick off their campaign in the World Cup.
Both sides are placed together in group 2 in the Super 12 round for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia. They will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa and two teams from the first round in the group.
Meanwhile, here's the schedule for the 12 nations to have already sealed their spot at the tournament Down Under: Afghanistan 22 Oct – England, Perth 26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne 28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne 01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane 04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide Australia 22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney 25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth 28 Oct – England, Melbourne 31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane 04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide Bangladesh 24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart 27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney 30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane 02 Nov – India, Adelaide 06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide England 22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth 26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne 28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne 01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane 05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney India 23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne 27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney 30 Oct – South Africa, Perth 02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide 06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne Namibia 16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong 18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong 20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong New Zealand 22 Oct – Australia, Sydney 26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne 29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney 01 Nov – England, Brisbane 04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide Pakistan 23 Oct – India, Melbourne 27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth 30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth 03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney 06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide Scotland 17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart 19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart 21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart South Africa 24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart 27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney 30 Oct – India, Perth 03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney 06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide Sri Lanka 16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong 18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong 20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong West Indies
17 Oct – Scotland, Hobart 19 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart 21 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart