T20 World Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams

Indian skipper Virat Kohli appreciates Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the Men In Green's historic win against arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup, on October 24, 2021. — ICC

The fixtures for the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been announced, with 16 teams set to battle across Australia in October and November 2022.

Emotions will run high on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other to kick off their campaign in the World Cup.

Both sides are placed together in group 2 in the Super 12 round for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia. They will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa and two teams from the first round in the group.

Meanwhile, here's the schedule for the 12 nations to have already sealed their spot at the tournament Down Under:

Afghanistan

22 Oct – England, Perth

26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne

28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane

04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide

Australia

22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney

25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth

28 Oct – England, Melbourne

31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane

04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide

Bangladesh

24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart

27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney

30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane

02 Nov – India, Adelaide

06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide

England

22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth

26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne

01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane

05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

India

23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne

27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

30 Oct – South Africa, Perth

02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide

06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

Namibia

16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong

18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong

20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong

New Zealand

22 Oct – Australia, Sydney

26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne

29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

01 Nov – England, Brisbane

04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide

Pakistan

23 Oct – India, Melbourne

27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth

30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth

03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney

06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide

Scotland

17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart

19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart

21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart

South Africa

24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart

27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney

30 Oct – India, Perth

03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney

06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide

Sri Lanka

16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong

18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong

20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong

West Indies