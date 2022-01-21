 
Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO

Squid Game has been extended for another season, says Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Ted, during his fourth-quarter earnings conference call with investors confirmed that the popular South-Korean show will have a second season.

"Absolutely. The ‘Squid Game universe has just begun," Sarandos revealed.

He added that Squid Game belongs to the categories that hold immense potential to become flagship series.

Earlier, the series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared how public applaud has made the producers to think upon a season two.

'There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!' Hwang told the AP.

