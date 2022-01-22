 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt announces free booster dose for passengers travelling abroad

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

A paramedic prepares doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for patients at a walk-in COVID-19 clinic inside a Buddhist temple in the Smithfield suburb of Sydney on August 4, 2021. — AFP/File
A paramedic prepares doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for patients at a walk-in COVID-19 clinic inside a Buddhist temple in the Smithfield suburb of Sydney on August 4, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Government announces free booster dose for passengers travelling outside of Pakistan.
  • Previously, Rs1,250 was being charged for the booster shot from those travelling abroad.
  • People who are going abroad will get free booster shots by showing their travel documents at vaccination centres.

ISLAMABAD: As the country witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced that passengers seeking to travel outside of Pakistan can get free booster doses, Geo News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Health, the government has decided to abolish booster shot fees.

People who are going abroad will get free booster jabs by showing their travel documents at vaccination centres, the notification said, adding that the booster dose is already free for the general public.

Previously, Rs1,250 was being charged for the booster shot from those who were travelling abroad.

Citizens above 18 can get booster jab

On January 14, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced all citizens above 18 years can get the coronavirus vaccine's booster jab, as the Omicron variant pushes infections across the country. 

The free booster dose will be administered to people after a six-month gap from when their vaccination was completed. 

Pakistan had first started administering booster doses from December 1, 2021, for three groups — healthcare workers, individuals above the age of 50, and those having a weak immune system — and later, the age was lowered to 30 years and above on December 20.

More From Pakistan:

PTI expels ex-information secretary for 'violating party constitution' on social media

PTI expels ex-information secretary for 'violating party constitution' on social media
Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Twitter 'stormed' with hilarious Karachi weather memes

Twitter 'stormed' with hilarious Karachi weather memes

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar
Remnants of groups defeated by Taliban seek atmosphere of terror in Pakistan: interior minister

Remnants of groups defeated by Taliban seek atmosphere of terror in Pakistan: interior minister
No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani
Punjab education dept issues statement on schools' closure

Punjab education dept issues statement on schools' closure
Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad

Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad
NCOC revises COVID protocols for mosques

NCOC revises COVID protocols for mosques
Karachi weather update: Death toll reaches six as gusty winds envelop city

Karachi weather update: Death toll reaches six as gusty winds envelop city
Google Doodle honours Parween Rahman on her 65th birthday

Google Doodle honours Parween Rahman on her 65th birthday
Pakistan takes cautious approach to India’s Siachin demilitarisation idea

Pakistan takes cautious approach to India’s Siachin demilitarisation idea

Latest

view all