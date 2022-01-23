 
world
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

American flight turns around mid-air after woman refuses to wear mask

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

American Airlines plane taking off. — Reuters/File
American Airlines plane taking off. — Reuters/File

  • US flight turns around about an hour into its journey after passenger refuses to wear a facemask.
  • Police waited for flight AAL38 with 129 passengers on board to return to Miami airport. 
  • Passengers shocked and disappointed on airlines' decision to turn back.

A passenger travelling in an American Airlines refused to wear a face mask so the plane had to turn back to Miami from where it had taken off, said the airline.

According to BBC, police waited for flight AAL38 with 129 passengers on board to return to the Miami airport, said the American Airlines.

According to the reports, they escorted a woman in her 40s off the plane. She has been placed on a list of people barred from flying with American Airlines, pending further investigation, the airline said.

The flight turned back to Miami about an hour into its journey to London on Wednesday.

As reported by another passenger — Steve Freeman, who also boarded the flight, the woman was seated in first class.

"There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class," he said.

He further mentioned: "I could see the writing on the wall - they gave her a lot of warnings, so we were kind of ready for it."

Tickets were again booked for the passengers who were on the flight to London's Heathrow Airport on to another flight for Thursday.

"Everyone was shocked," one passenger told CBS station WFOR-TV after getting off the Wednesday flight.

Another passenger said she was disappointed and told the station: "They wouldn't really say anything, and I don't believe they told the flight attendants anything either, because they said that all they could say was there was an extreme incident with a passenger and they had to turn around." 

More From World:

Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start

Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start
No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.

No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.
Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France

Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France
US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action

US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action
Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism
World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft

World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft
Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID

One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID
Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'

Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'
We are still in phase 1 of the COVID pandemic, warns White House medical advisor

We are still in phase 1 of the COVID pandemic, warns White House medical advisor
US studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron

US studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron

Latest

view all