 
world
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

A simple sore throat can be a cause of many severe diseases. — Shutterstock/File
A simple sore throat can be a cause of many severe diseases. — Shutterstock/File

  • Experts say a sore throat is the first symptom felt when you get infected.
  • "Even if it’s a sore throat [...] if you are sick, even a little bit sick, stay home."
  • Top three symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, fatigue and headache.

Since COVID-19 took over the world, new symptoms are being discovered as several variants evolve.

Experts say that one symptom, in particular can indicate that you've caught the infection, The Sun reported.

Research has suggested that a sore throat is the first symptom felt when you get infected, as experts are warning those to stay home and get tested.

The Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr Allison Arwady has suggested people stay at home if they feel they have a sore throat.

As reported by NBC Chicago, she said: "Even if it’s a sore throat, no matter what it is. I’ve told my own staff this, it’s what I do myself... if you are sick, even a little bit sick, stay home."

"More true than ever right now because sick, even a little bit sick, until proven otherwise with a test — that’s COVID-19. That’s how we treat it, that’s how you should treat it," she said.

The most commonly experienced symptoms of COVID are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, altered smell and a low appetite.

In addition, an earache has been reported as a regular symptom in people who test positive for the variant — especially those who are vaccinated.

According to The Sun "unusual joint pains" are also among common symptoms, "with fewer cases reporting feeling down and a loss of smell".

The UK's Office for National Statistics says the top three symptoms they have seen reported are a cough, fatigue and headache.

More From World:

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism
Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'

Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'
We are still in phase 1 of the COVID pandemic, warns White House medical advisor

We are still in phase 1 of the COVID pandemic, warns White House medical advisor
US studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron

US studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron
WhatsApp is developing default wallpapers for voice calls

WhatsApp is developing default wallpapers for voice calls
US opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organisation

US opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organisation
US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions
Legal Forum for Kashmir issues dossier on extra-judicial execution of under-trial prisoner

Legal Forum for Kashmir issues dossier on extra-judicial execution of under-trial prisoner

US President Joe Biden nominates first Muslim woman as federal judge

US President Joe Biden nominates first Muslim woman as federal judge
Student becomes millionaire after turning selfies into NFT

Student becomes millionaire after turning selfies into NFT

Latest

view all