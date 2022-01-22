One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID

A simple sore throat can be a cause of many severe diseases. — Shutterstock/File

Experts say a sore throat is the first symptom felt when you get infected.

"Even if it’s a sore throat [...] if you are sick, even a little bit sick, stay home."

Top three symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, fatigue and headache.

Since COVID-19 took over the world, new symptoms are being discovered as several variants evolve.

Experts say that one symptom, in particular can indicate that you've caught the infection, The Sun reported.

Research has suggested that a sore throat is the first symptom felt when you get infected, as experts are warning those to stay home and get tested.



The Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr Allison Arwady has suggested people stay at home if they feel they have a sore throat.



As reported by NBC Chicago, she said: "Even if it’s a sore throat, no matter what it is. I’ve told my own staff this, it’s what I do myself... if you are sick, even a little bit sick, stay home."

"More true than ever right now because sick, even a little bit sick, until proven otherwise with a test — that’s COVID-19. That’s how we treat it, that’s how you should treat it," she said.

The most commonly experienced symptoms of COVID are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, altered smell and a low appetite.

In addition, an earache has been reported as a regular symptom in people who test positive for the variant — especially those who are vaccinated.

According to The Sun "unusual joint pains" are also among common symptoms, "with fewer cases reporting feeling down and a loss of smell".

The UK's Office for National Statistics says the top three symptoms they have seen reported are a cough, fatigue and headache.