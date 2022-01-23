 
pakistan
Security forces recover weapons, ammunition from South Waziristan: ISPR

Recovered lot of weapons and ammunition. Photo: ISPR
  • ISPR says ammunition recovered during intelligence based operation.
  • Says operation conducted on reports of terrorists’ hideout in South Waziristan.
  • Says recovered cache of weapons includes SMGs, RPG-7, hand grenades and other ammunition.

Security forces have recovered a heavy cache of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device (IED) preparation material during a search operation in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

A brief statement issued by the military's media wing stated that the ammunition was recovered during an intelligence based operation, conducted on the reports of a terrorist hideout in the area.

"The recovered cache of weapons and ammunition includes sub-machine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and heavy amount of ammunition of multiple calibres," the ISPR statement read.

