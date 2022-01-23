Virat Kohli was “forced” to quit India’s captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar (R) says that Virat Kohli (L) just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow. Photo: file

Reacting to Virat Kohli's abrupt decision to quit captaincy of the Indian Test cricket team, Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Sunday revealed that Kohli was “forced” to leave the captaincy.

India's star batter Virat Kohli, on January 15, had announced his decision to step down as the skipper of the Test side just a day after losing the Test series in South Africa. "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now," he had posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.

Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and was then removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one skipper for the white-ball format.



While talking to ANI, Shoaib Akhtar said, "Virat did not step down but he was forced to do so.” He maintained that this was not the best of times for him.

“Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket,” Akhtar advised the Indian cricketer and said that he is a great batsman and had achieved more than anyone else in the world.

Akhtar said that Kohli just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow.

“I think when the form is out, bottom hand players usually are the first ones to get in trouble,” he said and suggested that Kohli should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone.

“Just forgive everybody and keep moving," he advised Kohli.

Responding to another question about the next Test captain, Akhtar said: "I know BCCI will make a smart decision regarding this."