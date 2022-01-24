Buckingham Palace's probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandora's box

Paul Page, a former royal officer, has demanded Buckingham Palace launch a probe into Prince Andrew over bullying claims-just like they did on Meghan.

According to Sunday Mirror, Page worked in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 until 2004.

He claimed that he personally made three separate complaints to palace officials.

He alleged that he is aware of at least a dozen other reports made by colleagues.

Page said Buckingham Palace launched a bullying investigation against Meghan last year she was accused of wrongdoing.