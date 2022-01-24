 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace's probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandora's box

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Buckingham Palaces probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandoras box

Paul Page, a former royal officer, has demanded Buckingham Palace launch a probe into Prince Andrew over bullying claims-just like they did on Meghan.

According to Sunday Mirror, Page worked in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 until 2004. 

He claimed that he personally made three separate complaints to palace officials.

He alleged that he is aware of at least a dozen other reports made by colleagues.

Page said Buckingham Palace launched a bullying investigation against Meghan last year she was accused of wrongdoing.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show

Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show
Snoop Dogg to rock Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding as a DJ

Snoop Dogg to rock Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding as a DJ
Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest

Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest
Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying' experience with Liv Tyler: Watch video

Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying' experience with Liv Tyler: Watch video
Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'

Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'
BTS’ Jungkook drops his ‘Artist-Made Collection’: Find out all details here

BTS’ Jungkook drops his ‘Artist-Made Collection’: Find out all details here
Who's behind Prince Harry's recent moves?

Who's behind Prince Harry's recent moves?
Queen returns to Sandringham in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen returns to Sandringham in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen may strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title as assault case against him looms larger

Queen may strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title as assault case against him looms larger
Kate Middleton pays homage to 'normal upbringing' in latest appearance

Kate Middleton pays homage to 'normal upbringing' in latest appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks the moment he fell in love with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks the moment he fell in love with Georgina Rodriguez
Robert Pattinson reveals he wore George Clooney's 'Batman & Robin' suit to screen test

Robert Pattinson reveals he wore George Clooney's 'Batman & Robin' suit to screen test

Latest

view all