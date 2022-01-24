 
Monday Jan 24 2022
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma issue statement after daughter Vamika's images go viral

Combo photo shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika. —Instagram/File
Indian star batter Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma issued a statement hours after their daughter Vamika's images with Sharma went viral on social media on Sunday.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted cheering for team India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, where the Men In Blue suffered a four-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.

"Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter," Kohli and Anuska wrote in separate Instagram stories on Monday.

Screenshots of the statement of Indian star batter Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma on Instagram
"We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us," the actor and batter said.

They reiterated that their stance remains the same on the matter and said they would appreciate it Vamika's images are not clicked or published for reasons "we have explained earlier".

The power couple has always urged the paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures of their daughter as they want her to enjoy a normal childhood, according to the Times of India.

"We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media," Anushka had told the media earlier.

