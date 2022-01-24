 
Monday Jan 24 2022
Sports Desk

All Islamabad United players test COVID-19 negative, join PSL 7 bio-secure bubble

Sports Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

— Screengrab/Twitter 

All Islamabad United (IU) players who checked-in on January 20 have tested negative and joined the bio-secure bubble, the franchise's official Twitter account stated on Sunday. 

"Players who checked-in later will join the bubble once their 3-day isolation is complete, after their second negative test," the Islamabad United said in a tweet.

According to the official statement by the Islamabad United, the franchise is now waiting for the entire squad to finish their mandatory isolation period.

"We have cancelled our practice session today (January 24). Our first practice session will be tomorrow (January 25)."

The Islamabad United officials have said that the details of a practice session will be shared by tonight (Monday).

Islamabad United reveal kit for PSL 2022

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) most valuable franchise and winner of seasons one and three Islamabad United on Wednesday revealed the most-awaited kit for the seventh edition of PSL, starting from January 27.

Islamabad United on its official Twitter account posted the video of its kit, which is designed in collaboration with famous artist Imran Qureshi.

"Presenting Islamabad United’s Kit for #PSL7 with Imran Qureshi’s artwork. World’s first cricket & art collaboration on display," the tweet said. 

