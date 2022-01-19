 
sports
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Islamabad United reveal kit for PSL7 2022

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

— Screengrab/Twitter
— Screengrab/Twitter 

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) most valuable franchise and winner of seasons one and three Islamabad United (IU) on Wednesday revealed the most-awaited kit for the seventh edition of PSL, starting from January 27. 

Islamabad United on its official Twitter account posted the video of its kit, which is designed in collaboration with the famous artist Imran Qureshi.

"Presenting Islamabad United’s Kit for #PSL7 with Imran Qureshi’s artwork. World’s first cricket & art collaboration on display," the tweet said. 

Under the collaboration IQxIU, Qureshi teamed up with the IU players to celebrate art and sports with the aim to bridge the gap between the two. 

The Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi on his Twitter handle wrote: "Very excited about this collaboration which aims to celebrate sport and art, two of the most universal languages we have today — bringing art to the Pakistani public through their love for the game of cricket." 

The IU players shared their experience working with Qureshi. Take a look:

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

