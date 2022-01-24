 
sports
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Reuters

Brendan Taylor says 'coerced' into taking money by Indian spot-fixers

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Brendan Taylor. Photo: Twitter
Brendan Taylor. Photo: Twitter

  • Zimbabve's Brendan Taylor issues detailed statement after facing ban over money received from bookmakers.
  • Says he was coerced into accepting the money from an Indian businessman in October 2019.
  • Says he travelled to India to discuss launch of new T20 competition in Zimbabwe with promise of $15,000 as payment.

HARARE: Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor on Monday has made shocking revelations about Indian bookmakers while admitting he received a $15,000 "deposit" for spot-fixing, though he said he was blackmailed and never went through with the arrangement.

The cricketer is facing a ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for receiving the deposit from spot-fixers.

Taylor said he was coerced into accepting the money from an Indian businessman in October 2019 and that it took him four months to report the incident to the ICC anti-corruption unit because he feared for his safety.

Taylor travelled to India to discuss the launch of a new T20 competition in Zimbabwe with the promise of $15,000 as payment.

"We had drinks and during the course of the evening, they openly offered me cocaine, which they themselves engaged in. I foolishly took the bait," Taylor said in a statement released via Twitter on Monday.

"The following morning, the same men stormed into my hotel room and showed me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not spot-fix at international matches for them, the video would be released to the public."

Taylor said he was handed $15,000 as a deposit, and promised he would receive another $20,000 when the job was complete.

"I would like to place on record that I have never been involved in any form of match-fixing. I may be many things, but I am not a cheat," he said.

"That being said, the ICC are taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on my international cricketing career. I humbly accept this decision."

Taylor added he would check into a rehabilitation facility on Tuesday to treat his substance abuse.

The ICC and Zimbabwe Cricket have not responded to requests for comment.

The 35-year-old Taylor, who played for Zimbabwe in 34 tests, 205 one-dayers and 45 T20s, retired from international cricket in September.

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder and coach Heath Streak was banned by the ICC for eight years last April for his role in revealing inside information which could be used for betting purposes.

More From Sports:

Shaheen Afridi awarded ICC's men's cricketer of the year 2021 title

Shaheen Afridi awarded ICC's men's cricketer of the year 2021 title
Joe Root picked ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2021

Joe Root picked ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2021
Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for ICC Women's World Cup

Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for ICC Women's World Cup
Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali was ready for T20 World Cup 2021 to be last international stint

Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali was ready for T20 World Cup 2021 to be last international stint
ICC declares Babar Azam as ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC declares Babar Azam as ODI Cricketer of the Year
All Islamabad United players test COVID-19 negative, join PSL 7 bio-secure bubble

All Islamabad United players test COVID-19 negative, join PSL 7 bio-secure bubble
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s message to fans after Vamika's images go viral

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s message to fans after Vamika's images go viral
PSL 2022: PCB lists down playing conditions

PSL 2022: PCB lists down playing conditions

PSL 7: Erin Holland is back and 'excited' for tournament's seventh season

PSL 7: Erin Holland is back and 'excited' for tournament's seventh season
PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi gives batters a tough time, Babar Azam admits

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi gives batters a tough time, Babar Azam admits
De Kock ton leads South Africa to ODI series sweep of India

De Kock ton leads South Africa to ODI series sweep of India
COVID forces hosts India out of Women’s Asian Cup

COVID forces hosts India out of Women’s Asian Cup

Latest

view all