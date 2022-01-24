 
Kamran Akmal, Arshad Iqbal test positive for COVID-19: PCB

Peshawar Zalmi players Kamran Akram (L) and Arshad Iqbal. — AFP/Twitter/File
  • They underwent PCR tests at the time of check-in at the team hotel and tested positive.
  • Both players are replaced by Imam-ul-Haq and Ammad Butt for the PSL matches.
  • The replacement will be temporary and they can re-integrate into the squad after completing isolation and receiving negative PCR results, per PCB.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal and Arshad Iqbal have tested positive for COVID-19 and are replaced by players from the reserves pool.

Both the players underwent PCR tests at the time of check-in at the team hotel for Pakistan Super League (PSL) on January 21 and 22, respectively.

According to a statement issued by Peshawar Zalmi, they are replaced by Imam-ul-Haq and Ammad Butt for the PSL matches.

The replacement, according to the PCB, will be temporary and the replaced players can re-integrate into the squad after completing isolation and receiving negative PCR results.

Imam-ul-Haq was not part of the initial 15 players announced for the reserved pool but came in along with Omair Bin Yousuf after Salman Ali Agha and Musadiq Ahmed were unavailable to join the pool.

While the PCB has not announced the reasons for these two players’ unavailability from the reserves pool, the sources say that Musadiq wasn’t in Pakistan while Salman was unavailable due to medical reasons.

The PCB has further added that each side will be allowed a maximum of 20 players at any given time and the player replaced will be allowed to rejoin the side but will require the event technical committee’s approval.

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27 and Peshawar Zalmi will start its campaign on January 28 with a match against Quetta Gladiators.

