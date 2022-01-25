 
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
'New era in football': Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

  • Michael Owen arrives in Islamabad on Tuesday on three-day tour.
  • Michael will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on a roadmap to develop football in country.
  • He will also meet Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his three-day visit. 

Former England ace striker Michael Owen arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a three-day tour, reported Geo News. 

Michael will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on a roadmap to develop football in Pakistan.

In collaboration with Global Soccer Ventures (GSV), the former Liverpool international's tour is set to spark a new era in football.

Michael will meet with Pakistani PM Imran Khan and his Special Assistant Usman Dar to discuss GSV's football reform plan for the country.

He will also meet Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and then attend a high-profile presidential dinner hosted by President Arif Alvi.

On 26 January in Karachi, Michael Owen will address a press conference at NED University to officially lay the groundwork for Pakistan's first soccer city and reveal images to the world.

“I am really excited to be at the helm of Pakistan’s largest football transformation programme and delighted to be discharged with the responsibility to take football to a whole new level in Pakistan," Michael Owen stated earlier.

"There is not much to say when England's pride and joy takes the helm of efforts to revive football in Pakistan," Zabe Khan, CEO of GSV, remarked. Michael has been a devoted servant to Liverpool, and his devotion and loyalty to Pakistan's football success appear unwavering".

"It is a great honour for Pakistan to welcome Michael Owen to a country which needs a professional direction with football. All I can say is exciting times with football lie ahead," stated Yasir Mahmood, Group Chairman of GSV. All I can say is exciting times with football lie ahead.

